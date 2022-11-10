Kogi REC Urges Eligible Registered Voters to Collect PVCs

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet, has called on eligible voters in the state who have registered to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them vote in the forthcoming general election.

The REC made the call while addressing journalists at his office in Lokoja yesterday, saying one cannot hope to vote if he or she does not have a PVC, and therefore it’s necessary to collect the PVCs.

The INEC Commissioner, however, lamented that despite INEC has tried to ensure a smooth electoral process by it adherence to the timeline provided by Electoral Act 2022, the collection of PVCs in Kogi State is left much to be desired as citizens of the state are not responding positively.

Longpet noted that the collection of PVCs is central to the election of the kind of leaders the people desire.

According to him, “However, the collection of PVCs in Kogi State has left much to be desired. PVC collection has been on since September 2022, however, the citizens of Kogi State have not responded positively to INEC’s call for people to go and collect their PVCs.

He explained that the PVC for those that registered between June 28 and July 31 will be ready this November, noting that the commission is working very hard to improve the process of PVC collection and ensure that Nigerians have a pleasant experience when collecting their card.

The REC also disclosed that the total registered voters in the state now stands at 1,939,365, adding that the commission is working with critical stakeholders to successfully undertake and ensure a hitch-free and credible 2023 general election.

He added that only 28 percent of the total registered voters of 1,939,365 in Kogi State have collected so far, calling on those that gave registered to collect their PVCs to enable the vote during the election.

While pointing out that the commission has successfully carried out the distribution of some sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, he said the training of personnel who would be handling some of the newly introduced technological devices is ongoing at national, zonal, state and local government levels.

The REC posited that the media, which is expected to serve as mediators in the electoral process, cannot afford not to be involved to play those roles played all over the world in shaping political landscape of various countries.