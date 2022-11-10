Kaduna  Disburses Cash  to 2,674 Almajiri Children

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), yeaterday, flagged-off cash disbursements to the Almajiri children under the “Children Street Programme.”

Under the programme, 2,674 Almajiri who have been reunited with their families would receive N5,000 cash transfers to enroll in school or learn some skills.

The funding is being provided by UNICEF.

Speaking at the event in Kaduna, the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa, who stood in for the State Governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, said that education and welfare of children is very dear to the government in its quest for human capital development.

According to Sabuwa, “the focus on human capital development and equal opportunities informed government’s decision to make education free and compulsory for the first 12 years of schooling.”

She explained that the government has also taken steps to address the distortions in the Almajirci/Tsangaya system to ensure that no child is left behind in enjoying the right to education.

Sabuwa who was represented by James Kanyip, Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, said, the government is replacing the current practice of the Almajiri system “with a more organised and humane system that allows the children to access the indicators of human development such as qualitative education and healthcare.

“That is why Governor Nasir El-Rufai ensured that Kaduna State enacted the Child Welfare and Protection Law in 2018, to domesticate the Child Rights Act and to further strengthen policies and measures being taken to promote the access of all children to decent education and health care,” she said.

She added that the government has also taken steps to ensure that vulnerable persons are covered in the Kaduna State contributory health insurance scheme.

She said the government is also working to raise the income level of parents and youths in the state.

In a goodwill message, the UNICEF’s Child Protection Specialist, Dr. Wilfred Mamah, said that UNICEF in partnership with State Ministry of Human Services, recorded the highest number of successful re-unifications of 10,817 Almajiri children across the country following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mamah also said that a total of 209,950 children in street situation, including adolescent girls has been captured in Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS).

According to him, there are 105,726 Almajiri children outside family care while 104,224 adolescent girls are out of school.

He said: “COVID-19 brought to the front burner the heightened vulnerability of children on the street, especially Almajiri children who lack parental support and care.

He said that the Kaduna State’s response to COVID-19, which saved the lives of the Almajiri children, would for a long time, remain the reference point for humane re-unification.

“The Almajiri situation and the revolving door scenario that characterise it remain one of the critical drivers of out-of school children that blot the great achievements of this state.

Mamah said further that UNICEF is collaborating with the Ministry of Human Services to deliver critical services to the re-united Almajiri children and facilitate their full integration with their communities.

He said that the UNICEF has been able to deliver the following services to 2,674 children who remained at home after the re-unifications: setting up of children’s bank accounts, cash transfers, and enrollment of NIN, legal identification and birth registration, enrolment into schools with SUBEB providing reading materials.

He appealed to the governor to “consider the urgent release of a matching grant, which your excellency promised at the take-off of this project,” considering the enormity of the problem.”