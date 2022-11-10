INEC: BVAS Machine is Secured, Can’t Be Hacked

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reassured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) could not be compromised, because it was secured and could not be hacked.

Speaking in a televised interview, yesterday, the commission’s Deputy Director of ICT, Lawrence Bayode, explained that the electoral commission has put measures in place to ensure the BVAS was safe.

He however, stated that some people would try to hack into the system, but they would not succeed as every surface attack on the BVAS had been taken care of.

“I want to say again that we have done everything to ensure that the BVAS is not compromised. The data on the BVAS will be secured. After the poll, when the data is transmitted to our backend server, the data in transit will be secured and by the time the data gets to our backend server, the data will also be secured there.

“We have looked at the machine and we looked at a lot of things. As I said, earlier, you cannot build such a system and you won’t fortify the system to solidify it. Whether we like it or not, people will try a lot to beat this system. But the more they try, the more they meet a brick wall.

“I can say categorically that we have taken care of every surface attack vulnerability on this system, and we have also tried our best to ensure that the system cannot be hacked into on election day. And I can say again that BVAS cannot be compromised. When fingerprints fail, it turns to the face, and when both fail, you can’t vote,” he added.