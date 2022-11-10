HOW YOUTHS ABUSE TRAMADOL, RUFINOR, CODEIN IN NIGERIA

Tramadol, Rufinor, Swinor, and Codeine are highly addictive narcotic drugs. These drugs work by reducing pain in the body, while also producing calming effects that make users feel good or even euphoric.

Although these medications are used to treat short-term pain in adults and older children, they may be habit-forming and should only be taken under the supervision of a doctor.

According to research, tramadol, rufinor, swinor, and codeine are prescription opioid drugs commonly abused in Nigeria by youths and teenagers because of their narcotic effect that causes stupor and giddiness. But when taken in high dosages, these drugs become lethal causing coma and eventually death.

There has been an increase in the abuse of codeine and tramadol in Nigeria as more youths are reportedly abusing the drugs and other opioids to get ‘high’. In Nigeria, codeine tablets are sometimes crushed to produce a concentrated powder that can be snorted or injected to experience their euphoric effects. Codeine is an opiate used as an analgesic, cough suppressant and sedative, with the tablets legally available over the counter in pharmacies throughout the country.

Youths have no specific age and can be in their 30s or even older, but they still call themselves youths. These youths abuse tramadol and codeine because they take these drugs in the hope of feeling great, and good.

Here are some of the many reasons why Nigerian youths abuse tramadol, rufinor, swinor, and codeine drugs. According to investigation, these drugs are now being sold to underage by pharmacists in the rural areas while also being sold by aboki in the urban area most especially under a bridge in Lagos. A victim who says he has been into drugs for years said “without gainsaying, if I had saved the money used for drugs, I could have built an apartment in the village.”

Efe Onodjae, Lagos