HIFL as Brand Building Platform

Raheem Akingbolu writes on sponsorship and place of Sports in brand building, citing the Nigeria’s Higher Institutions Football League, (HiFL) as a case study

Collegiate sports in the United States of America remain the biggest platform for the scouting of talents and recruitment by professional sports teams. Today, collegiate sports have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry. Back home, the Higher Institutions Football League, (HiFL), has created an ecosystem for college football to boost their skills. Although the HiFL brand kicked off in 2018, it is the fastest-growing franchise in Nigeria. Brand awareness has improved since its inception in 2018 and it has continued to attract the attention of the university community.

Considering the opportunities available, the competition provides the right platform for anyone passionate about working in the sports industry, particularly for investors that desire to have reasonable and stress-free returns on their investments.

The fact that the HiFL’s primary target is University undergraduates makes it exceptional as it is the same target market for innovative brands looking at the collaterals of the foremost league in just five years of its existence.

Competitiveness

Four different institutions have won the four editions of the HiFL to underscore the fact that no team has dominated it. UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture Makurdi made history as inaugural champions after beating UNICAL Malabites from the University of Calabar on penalties. Both sides met again at the final of the second edition, in 2019, as UNICAL Malabites dethroned their former conquerors, UAM Tillers. It was sweet revenge for the UNICAL Malabites.

Both institutions couldn’t return to the finals in 2021 as two new finalists emerged with UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri the title after defeating the AAUA Luminaries from Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba. After penalties produced champions in 2018 and 2019, the 2021 finals were decided during regulation time. Both sides couldn’t make it to the Super Four in 2022 following their Round 16 exit.

The 2022 final was a battle between KSU Steelers from Kogi State University, Anyigba and Federal University Oye-Ekiti Dazzlers. After 90 minutes, KSU Steelers entered the history books as the first State University to claim the prestigious title. Interestingly, KSU Steelers was responsible for the shock exit of Nigeria Universities Games Association football champions, UNILORIN Warriors from the University of Ilorin, to further confirm the competitiveness of HiFL.

Phenomenal Growth

From 16 Universities in 2018, the just concluded 2022 edition attracted no fewer than 60 institutions. This is a clear indication of the brand awareness of the competition. Back in 2019, 32 teams contested for the title and 40 teams in 2021. There has been a steady increase in the number of schools participating from 2018 through 2022.

Sixty Universities participating in the HiFL present a pool of talents for ambitious scouts from clubs. Top HiFL stars have been scouted after posting impressive outings in previous editions to confirm the quality of the tournament.Robert Odu, fondly called “Jaguar” is the biggest product from HiFL and the first to play abroad. Odu had a stint at Remo Stars from UNILAG Marines. After playing in Hong Kong and Spain, Odu now plays in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Qilwah Club.

Kano Pillars grabbed Ebuka Odenigbo from UAM Tillers and threw him into the Nigeria Professional Football League as well as the CAF Champions League. Another UAM Tillers star, Asen Shater, is already scoring goals for the NPFL side, Lobi Stars. Fans of Nasarawa United have since fallen in love with Emmanuel Ogbole, who is another product of UAM Tillers. Bendel Insurance has since turned to University of Benin Royals star, Imade Osarenkhoe for goals.

New Business

HiFL continues to unearth fresh business opportunities for students who can think outside the box. The pool of talent available has to be properly managed as such the need for talent management agencies becomes imperative.

Merchandising creates an opportunity for fans to connect with their favourite teams and mine this perfectly. HiFL jerseys have become ubiquitous across the country. With Twitter Accounts for participating teams, it is also creating a chance for undergraduates to kick start a new vista in Social Media management. Proper management of these accounts can boost persona branding, not only for the players but also for the managers of these accounts.

Coaches and players take centre stage, but the platform can cater for many associated professionals. These include managers, sports psychologists, doctors, and more.

Facility Development

The importance of football facilities cannot be overemphasized. Teams that are serious about their participation in the league will focus on developing their facilities. For students who become volunteers, this is an opportunity to boost their CVs.

The competition now contributes largely to local entertainment in institutions across the country. Pre-match, match day and post-match have added to the match day experience for fans. Ultimately, this contributes to the development of the entertainment industry in different institutions and provides opportunities for up-and-coming talents. It is more than football.

Like the African Cup of Nations which was conceived to enhance unity in the continent, HIFL has the potential to kick start the same initiative amongst undergraduates. This initiative will also boost social impact which ultimately contributes to the development of the larger society.

Truth be told; not every college footballer will turn professional. However, sports instill the skill of team building and conflict resolution which largely helps in bringing a positive change in society.

Conclusively, the Higher Institution football league – HiFL is a standing proof point of what can be achieved when talent meets vision and the right level of Cooperation and collaboration in the private and public sectors.

In the views of sports marketers and analysts, the league has come to stay, the genuine hope of the platform is to garner the required interest and partnership to scale and be celebrated as one of the most successful sporting platforms in Africa.