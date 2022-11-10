Gambian Speaker Commends Jonathan’s Statesmanship





Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia Honourable Fabakary Tombong has poured encomiums on former President Jonathan for his invaluable contributions to Gambia’s development, stating that his rare statesmanship and humility have continued to positively impact many leaders in the West African sub-region.

He described Dr. Jonathan as a man of peace who stood with and helped The Gambia at a challenging political period.

The speaker stated this in his office on Monday in Banjul during a follow-up visit to the Parliament by a team from The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) and the former President’s office, five months after a capacity building workshop organised for members of the 6th Gambian parliament by the Foundation. The visitors also presented copies of Dr. Jonathan’s books to the parliamentarians.

The speaker said: “We are happy to express our heartfelt appreciation to President Jonathan for the good works he is doing for our country. He is one person who has impacted me personally and I believe that goes for many of my colleagues at the National Assembly.

“The training his Foundation conducted for the 6th Assembly last June has been quite useful and beneficial for our members. We are happy that he is also donating copies of his book to the Parliament.”

Speaking further, the speaker said: “President Jonathan is a very humble man, a man of peace whose presence is quite reassuring. He has become a household name not only in The parliament but in the whole of The Gambia. I wish that other leaders will emulate him.”

Speaking earlier the Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Ms Ann Iyionu stated that Dr. Jonathan has continued to express his faith with the parliament because he is pleased with your commitment towards protecting the democratic process in The Gambia and making it work better for your citizens.

“President Jonathan has sent us here today as part of his continuing engagement with the National Assembly of The Gambia in line with the focus of his Foundation which works to promote peace, democracy and prosperity in Africa.

” We have also come to present copies of his book titled ‘My Transition Hours’ which he has donated to members of parliament.

“The President believes that sharing his experience with other stakeholders across the continent, especially you parliamentarians, would help illuminate the path of democracy and good governance on the continent.”