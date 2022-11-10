  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

FIRS Expresses Readiness to Partner MDAs to Enhance Economy

Business | 59 seconds ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has expressed readiness to partner ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) and tech companies among others for eGovernment initiatives to increase tax compliance, generate revenue and accelerate the nation’s economic growth. 

The Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi noted this at the ISACA Abuja Chapter pre-conference 14th annual general meeting held recently at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Digital transformation: Striking the Right Balance, the FIRS Experience,’ Ben-Obi highlighted the agency’s track record and its impact on other organisations to implement and also champion more digital transformation.

According to her, if an agency deploys technology to drive compliance, “you begin to know your customers just like the banks did in those days.” 

By the time the taxpayers come to you, you already know what they are coming to you with and it’s only technology you’re using to do that, she added.

The FIRS Group Lead also acknowledged that the use of technology has been helping them to block some of the gaps they have in the FIRS establishment acts. “We are having a lot of cooperation from the Minister of Finance and also from the National assembly on helping the country to collect more tax,” Ben-Obi said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.