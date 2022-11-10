FIRS Expresses Readiness to Partner MDAs to Enhance Economy

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has expressed readiness to partner ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) and tech companies among others for eGovernment initiatives to increase tax compliance, generate revenue and accelerate the nation’s economic growth.

The Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi noted this at the ISACA Abuja Chapter pre-conference 14th annual general meeting held recently at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Digital transformation: Striking the Right Balance, the FIRS Experience,’ Ben-Obi highlighted the agency’s track record and its impact on other organisations to implement and also champion more digital transformation.

According to her, if an agency deploys technology to drive compliance, “you begin to know your customers just like the banks did in those days.”

By the time the taxpayers come to you, you already know what they are coming to you with and it’s only technology you’re using to do that, she added.

The FIRS Group Lead also acknowledged that the use of technology has been helping them to block some of the gaps they have in the FIRS establishment acts. “We are having a lot of cooperation from the Minister of Finance and also from the National assembly on helping the country to collect more tax,” Ben-Obi said.