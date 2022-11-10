Dundee Varsity Nigeria Alumni Association Holds Annual Event

The University of Dundee Alumni Association will be holding its annual event on Saturday, 12th November, 2022 in Lagos. This event is organised to include a seminar, an annual general meeting and elections for the new executive, and a gala dinner night.

The Chairman of the Association’s Organising Committee, Professor Bayo

Adaralegbe, in a statement said efforts have been made to have a very successful event as the COVID-19 Pandemic denied members the opportunity of coming together physically since 2020. According to him “We are very lucky to have eminent personalities like Mr.

Austin Avuru a leading voice in the petroleum industry, Mr. Roger Brown, Managing Director of Seplat Energy Plc and Mr. Osten Olorunsola, former Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources as speakers at this event,” he said.

Adaralegbe noted the excellent panel would discuss these papers, made up of the University’s very accomplished graduates in the industry, including Dr Yakubu Belgore, General Counsel, Total Energy; Professor Dayo Ayoade, Professor of Energy Law, University of Lagos; and Mrs Yemisi Awonuga a partner in Templars Law firm.

The seminar has as moderator, another distinguished graduate of the University, Dr Adeoye Adefulu, the current Chairman of the Section of Business Law, Nigerian Bar Association.

The University of Dundee Alumni Association is an association of graduate members of the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom, who are based in Nigeria. The association has membership strength of over 1,000 members, many of who are in key strategic positions in Nigeria. The association provides a platform for professional and social networking as well as knowledge-sharing to its members.