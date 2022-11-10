CSR: BUA Cement Expends N360m in Sokoto in 2022

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



In discharging its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the BUA Cement Company has supported some host

communities in Sokoto with N360 million worth projects and payment of scholarship to indigent students.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement, Mr. Yusuf, disclosed this yesterday while handing over a completed solar motorised boreholes and installation of 500KVA transformer to the community of Gagi and Gidan Baduwa of Sokoto South and Wamakko Local Government of the state.

Yusuf, who was represented by Director Health, Community Safety and Environment, Mr. Tukur Lawal Binji, said that being Nigerian owned and very proud of its indigenous roots , BUA group is keenly aware of its CSR and frequently gave back to its host communities through donations, sponsorships, various initiatives as well as people oriented projects.

He said: “BUA believes in complimenting government’s efforts in the provision of basic amenities to its host communities.”

He noted that within 2022, the company has provided similar projects at Gidan Gamba (borehole), Hunde Cibuwa (500KVA transformer).

Binji also said that the company has provided specialist hospital, Sokoto, Rugar Wuro, Gidan Fulani, Baking Kusu with 500KVA to enhance electricity supply in the areas.

He further disclosed that the company has provided portable water by sinking boreholes in Dagelawa, Gidan Sanda all in Wamakko Local Government Area.

He stated that the company provided drugs and hospital equipment to eight clinics within the local government area.