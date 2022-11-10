Cohesion Football Tourney Unveils 16 Grassroots Teams for Season 4

Rebecca Ejifoma

Cohesion Football Tournament, an annual football competition engaging at-risk children across Lagos, has unveiled 16 community teams to participate in this year’s tournament billed from December 16 to 17.

This was announced at the launch of the 2022 tournament held on Tuesday at Filmhouse Cinemas in the Surulere, Lagos, where an additional four teams were introduced to make up the 16 for this season.

According to the organisers, the aim is to equip them with the core values, knowledge and skills needed to realise their full potential as leaders of the next generation.

The competition is targeted at the development of underserved pre-teens between the ages of nine and 13.

The tournament is also designed to productively engage the children and steer them away from crime, substance abuse and other social vices.

The Convener of Cohesion Football Tournament, Damilare Obagbemi expressed excitement at the inclusion of four more teams, noting that it signifies growth for the initiative and hope for more children across Lagos state.

“More teams are participating this season; this simply means we are extending the excitement and joy of the competition to more children as some of them will be experiencing Cohesion Football Tournament for the very first time,” Obagbemi said.

He emphasised that the competition’s primary objective is talent development for ‘at-risk’ children who should be engaged positively.

“Last year, we hosted 500 children who went home smiling. It truly takes a village to make the community a better place and we are invested in impacting children through football,” says the convener.

On his part, the General Manager of Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info, Femi Daniels commended the organisers for keeping hope alive for many kids through the competition.

The 2022 edition of the Cohesion Football Tournament is powered by Rite Foods, Dios Dlite, Olam, Nestle, Shuttlers, The Boys Brigade Aguda and Dano Milk.

Media partners include Olorisupergal Media, TheCable Newspaper, Femi and The Gang, and Nigeria Info.