CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Bayelsa Queens Fall as Sundowns Ladies, AS FAR Qualify for Final

Bayelsa Queens failed to qualify for the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League following their 1-0 defeat by hosts AS FAR Ladies in the second semi final last night.

Lone strike for AS FAR by Jraidi decided the clash in favour of the Moroccans who will now meet defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who survived a scare to reach the final of the Women’s African Champions League with a similar 1-0 win over Simba Queens of Tanzania.

Boitumelo Rabale curled in a first-time shot from 20 yards out with 14 minutes left to round off a slick passing move by the South African club.

Tanzania’s Simba offered a stern test for Sundowns, who lacked the fluency and confidence from their group-stage performances in Morocco.

Asha Djafari came close to opening the scoring for Simba eight minutes after the break in Rabat but saw her effort from inside the box smothered by Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

After Lesotho international Rabale broke the deadlock with her third goal of the tournament, Djafari almost equalised with a swerving long-range effort which squirmed under the hands of Dlamini and went narrowly wide.