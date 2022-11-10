  • Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Badaru Presents N178.5bn Budget for 2023

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has presented the budget of N178.570 million in the state’s appropriation bill for the year 2023.

Abubakar presented the bill to the Jigawa State House of Assembly yesterday for the legislative action in accordance with the constitution.

He stated that the sum of N89.2 billion was allocated to capital projects and equally N89.3 billion allocated to recurrent expenditures, including personal cost, public debt, and stabilisation.

As usual, the education sector took the lion share with allocation of N22.4 billion; health, N14.4 billion; water and sanitation, N4.9; Road, N19.5; agriculture, N6.5 billion; commerce, N1.3 billion and rural economic empowerment, N1 billion.

The governor, however, presented the sum of N82.2 billion as 2023 proposed budget for the 27 local government councils of the state.

He also narrated some of the achievements made by his administration with the launching of a six year compendium of his administration.

The governor described the achievement as an outcome of a good working relationship between executives and legislatures as well as collective effort of all good people of Jigawa State and their partners.

In his comment, the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon, Idris Garba, promised speedy action for the passage of the budget to enable the government to continue delivering the dividend of democracy to people and also for achieving sustainable growth and development in the state. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.