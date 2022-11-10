Artistes Must Ensure their Songs Have Impact – Badamn Q

Fast-rising music sensation, Quincy Chukwuebuka Opara Roberts often called Badman Q, has opined that musical acts must strive to ensure that their lyrics have an impact anytime they put out songs. He, who is often highly rated as a creative songwriter and singer, however, made this known during an interview recently in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Badman Q was born and raised in Lagos State, but he is a native of Imo state. He attended Joint Heirs Children’s School for elementary education, St. Finbarr’s College in Akoka for his secondary education, and the University of Ilorin for his study of languages and linguistics. He is a singer, songwriter, and model. He has created songs for numerous A-list musicians in the business and worked as a songwriter for the Mavins. He intends to work closely with the most prominent musicians both domestically and abroad.

As a result, he dreams of constructing a music school where children can learn music and develop their musical talents. Badman Q, on the other hand, wants to have children, but he would keep them far from the limelight because it is unsafe to be in. Nevertheless, they must lead anything resembling a regular existence. He aspires to take home numerous honors and trophies for his songs, including a Grammy. In addition to music, he seeks to broaden his cultural horizons.

Badman Q, on the other hand, feels that while a track doesn’t need to be flawless to be effective as a lyricist or composer, it must have an impact. This has ensued on countless events because the songs he emails out are only rough draughts of what they might become. After listening, the artist determines whether they like it and want to add their touch to it. It doesn’t need to be flawless. However, he defended it by saying when these artists make too many alterations, they can envision themselves performing it.