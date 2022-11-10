Amaechi Urges APC Members to Embrace Godly Conduct for Victory in 2023

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State against illicit acts that could distance them from God.

Amechi urged the APC members to be more dedicated to God in prayer and abstain from all appearances of immorality, including fornication, adultery and strong drinks if they actually want to hear from God.

He spoke yesterday during the unveiling of manifesto and inauguration of the campaign council of Mr. Tonye Cole and Dr. Innocent Barikor, governorship joint ticket in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, said their victory in the 2023 general election s assured if they would adhere to his advice.

Recalling his political struggle in 2006 which compelled him to flee the country to Ghana, Amaechi encouraged his party members to remain faithful to the party and pray more than ever before for God to give victory to APC in the 2023 governorship elections.

“I have succeeded politically without travail. Anytime I kneel down to pray, God will tell me, forgive. Stay away from women and alcohol, set aside ten days to fast to hear from God,” Amaechi admonished.

He said that there was nothing more that PDP would do for Rivers people again, adding that the state was on a free-fall due to bad governance.

He said that the governorship of Rivers State was in the hands of the members of the party. “You must go out there and sell our programs to the Rivers people. We will win the election,” he boasted.

In his speech, the State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Emeka Beke, said that the essence of the ceremony was to let the world know that their party was not only prepared for the election but was more resolute to winning the election.

He charged the council members to ensure aggressive campaign at the nooks and crannies of the state for the victory of all their candidates.

In his manifesto, the APC Governorship Candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole, explained that the present administration in the state has brought untold hardship to the oil-rich state with a high propensity of unemployment despite the abundance resources accrued to the state.

Cole said: “We will ensure citizen participation in policy making, create feedback mechanism to enable us feel the pulse of the people and make ourselves and our appointees accessible on the people.

“We will prioritise spending, ensure proper management and minimise waste, while pursuing economy policies that will bring long term benefit. We will apply resources to provide sound training and state-of-the-art equipment to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to combat crime and ensure law and order.”

He explained that he would stimulate economic activities and create wealth in the hinterlands through development and growth in the state and the encouragement of micro, small and medium enterprises to have access to credit through the state owned finance agency.

He noted that he would not be in government to loot the state treasury or acquire criminal wealth and buy property everywhere, but to strengthen the economic base of the state and create employment opportunities for the unemployed.

He took a swipe at the administration of Mr. Nyesom Wike for signing the Executive Order 21, which he alleged is aimed at arm twisting other political parties from campaigning freely in the state, adding that the state government has tried to tarnish his image with the criminal case against him that was later withdrawn.

“They made attempt to tarnish my integrity with the spurious criminal case but their candidate has a lot of criminal cases hanging on his neck. He has been declared wanted by the EFCC. Only recently, the code of conduct bureau, CCB, invited him to come over and answer some questions, which he refused to honor.

“This government has started vote buying with the employment of 200,000 political advisers just a few months to the election,” Cole added.