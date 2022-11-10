Alaghodaro 2022: Tax Reforms, Investment Promotion, Tech Innovation, Others Top Discourse at Edo Summit

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, Saratu Umar; the Executive Vice Chairman, Signal Alliance Technology Holdings Limited, Collins Onuegbu and Head Transitions, MasterCard Foundation, Ukinebo Dare are among panelists expected to speak at this year’s Alaghodaro Investment Summit, scheduled to take place in Benin City between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The 2022 edition of the summit has the theme: “Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impact,” and will rally private investors and captains of industry towards bolstering the government’s efforts at making Edo State the most investment-friendly sub-national in Nigeria.

The three-day event will commence with the Edo Summit by 9am on Friday while a State Banquet will be held same dayby 6pm.

It will also features a golf tournament on Saturday, November 12 by 7am as well as the launch of Digital Benin website at by 2pm, while a Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, November 13.

According to Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the experts will share their insights during a plenary tagged, ‘Achieving Competitiveness,’ with discussions focused on skills development, infrastructure, tax reforms, investment promotion and technology innovation

Other panelists to speak at the plenary are Partner, KPMG Professional Services, Dimeji Salaudeen; the Chairman, Task-force on Internally Generated Revenue, Edo State Internal Revenue Service, John Inegbedion, while the session will be moderated by the Chief Executive Officer, Agon Continental Limited, Nnanna Ude.

The second plenary session at the summit is themed: ‘Capitalising on Opportunities,’ and will focus on agriculture, retail, sports, opportunities in the mining sector and new frontiers.

The session will be moderated by the Partner, Udo Udoma and Bello Osagie, Ozofu Ogiemudia with panelists including the Group Managing Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Omoboyede Olusanya, the Chairman and Managing Director, Persianas Group, Tayo Amusan.

Other panelists on the session are the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sport Nigeria LTD/GTE, Nkechi Obi, the Edo State Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Ethan Uzamere and the Edo State Commissioner for Finance, Budget, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Eboigbe.