AIB, NCAA Organise Workshop for Investigators, Aviation Journalists, Others to Promote Air Safety

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in collaboration with Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI), have begun a Five-Day workshop to train air safety investigators, aviation correspondents, aviation stakeholders, among others, on the basic skills required for efficient and effective air accident investigation occurrence.

The workshop they added also includes coverage, as well as good management of information arising from same, and its accurate reportage which is part of the bureau’s effort to promote air safety.

The workshop with the theme: “Investigation Management and Media Relations (MMR)” is taking place in Abuja, with participants drawn from the industry’s regulators, air traffic controllers, air accident investigators, media practitioners, and a host of others, would run till Friday.

Addressing participants at the training yesterday, Air Accident Investigation Expert, Mr. Matt Robinson, from Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI) and the Programme Coordinator, Dr. Abiodun Asekun , a renowned aircraft engineer, both in their remarks stated that the programme was designed to ensure that participants at the end of the training would be abreast of basic principles of air accident investigation and aviation safety standards framework, required for the efficient and effective conduct and coordination of aviation safety management systems (SMS).

This is not the first time AIB would be organising this kind of programmes as it had, in 2019, organised similar programmes in Lagos for aviation correspondents but put its follow-up on hold as a result of covid 19 pandemic.

The Abuja edition of the workshop, coming barely a week to the commencement of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA ), programme and workshops in which AIB will host, equally explained that the bureau‘s resolve not to rest on its oars in stepping up efforts to deepen partnership and collaboration of inter- agency to secure a safer airspace.