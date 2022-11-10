2,000 PDP Supporters Defect to APC in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, political alignments and re alignments have commenced in Kogi State as no fewer than 2000 supporters of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) from Adankolo, Ward A of Lokoja Local Government have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ceremony to receive those who defected was well attended by both the leaders and members of the APC yesterday.

According to the defectors, the massive infrastructural development seen all over the state, including Adankolo, has endeared them to the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC.

Dignitaries at the occasion include the Kogi State Commissioner of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Mr. Abubakar Bashir Gegu; The Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council, Hon. Muhammad Dan Asabe Muhammad; APC’s ward and local government chairmen, women and youth leaders, top government officials and many other personalities.

Prominent among the defectors is a Renowned Political Activist, Mr. Muhammed Ibrahim Aro, who was the coordinator of the incumbent Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shaba Ibrahim (PDP, Lokoja/Kogi).

Gegu, who welcomed the defectors to the fold of the APC on behalf of the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, congratulated them over their freedom from slavery and forced labour for the comfort of PDP leaders.

He said that the new comers have taken the wisest political decision to dump the PDP.

He said: “It is only at the APC that you can rialise your opportunities, while in the PDP you have to belong to certain families before you are allowed to contest election.”

He admonished them to remain loyal and committed to the party as they have equal opportunities with every member of the party both new and old.

Gegu noted that Adankolo has never had it so good since the return to democracy, pointing out that the PDP’s rule of 16 years only brought miseries to the people, but the narrative changed with the coming of Yahaya Bello.

He explained that the best model Science Secondary School in the North Central region of Nigeria is in Adankolo, township road network is also found in Adankolo as well collaboration with the people to provide security for area that was hitherto crime prone.

In his welcome remarks, the APC’s Chairman of the Lokoja Local Government Council, Mr. Muhammad Bature, assured them that they would not regret their decision to join APC.

On his part, Muhammad commended Governor Bello over the numerous achievements recorded by his administration, urging the defectors to feel free to visit offices so as to be aquatinted with APC activities.