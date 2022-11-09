X-TWO J Emerges Great Independent Afrobeat Artist 

There are a lot of independent music artists that are coming up. X-TWO J is one such artist that has been making quite a name for himself. His music is distinct, unique, and groovy at the same time.

X-TWO J is one of the emerging independent artists who has managed to make quite an impressive name for himself in the music circuit. His original name happened to be Thankgod Kelechi Johnny and he took up the stage name X-TWO J.

He was also quoted as saying, “I have always been really passionate about music and loved listening to songs. From a very tender age, my aim was to create soul stirring music and to make sure that I can sing well enough to entice a large audience. I put in my best foot forward and I am happy at how far I have come.”

X-TWO J is one of the celebrated artists who have been doing phenomenal work. He has managed to impress his listeners with his amazing sense of music and his songs have struck chords with the right people. He is hopeful of releasing many new songs in time to come. It is likely that more of his songs will be released, the greater will be the reach and connect as well.

There is a massive demand for independent artists at the moment and as the competition increases, the artists need to promote themselves right. This will help them get into the limelight and thereby enjoy the right viewership. With the best of promotions, X-TWO J has become one of the celebrated artists and he is hopeful that all his upcoming songs will be able to gain the right kind of audience and will finally storm their way into the big charts and become viral hits that will allow him to gain the right fame and recognition.

X-TWO J who has surpassed over 3.5million streams on all DSPs and he has also achieved two successful concerts titled “X-TWO J EXPERIENCE” which got 2159 attendance and “COKER TO THE WORLD” which gathered about 3477 attendance.

X-TWO J is aware of the cut throat competition that exists currently and he is hoping that soon enough he will be able to enjoy the best of reputation. He has managed to impress his listeners with his amazing sense of music and his songs have struck chords with the right people who have emerged to be his super fans.