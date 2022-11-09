  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

Vaswani, Nkeaka Shine as India Cup Rounds off at Ikoyi Club

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Sixteen-handicapper, Gaurav Vaswani has won this year’s India Cup Golf 

Championship that was concluded at the golf section of Ikoyi Club at the weekend in Lagos.

In the week long event that featured over 400 golfers vying for honours in 

different categories, Vaswani’s 65 net returned in the closing round, earned him the coveted 2022 India Cup title at the par-71 course.

“I must thank my teammates and the Indian Golfers Foundation who have 

upheld the standard of this event and made it one of the best amateur titles 

for this win. It is an honour and I cherish winning this event,” he noted at the 

award dinner, where he was also handed a Business-Class Air Rwanda ticket 

to Kigali along with the winner’s trophy.

Chairman of the organising committee,  Sunil Thadani, said the event lived up 

to its billing as the best in the annals on the strength of the support that 

sponsors and partners of the Indian Golfers Foundation lent to it.

“Ikoyi Club, especially the golf section has always shown up to oil the 

relationship between the Indian Golfers Foundation, the umbrella body for 

the Indian golfers in Nigeria through this event, and they have been very 

supportive. We also have partners that included, African Industries Ltd, Seven 

Up bottling company, Zenith Bank and Rwandair among others,” he added.

Aditya Khosla, with 20 handicap, finished four strokes behind Gaurav to 

pick the runner-up prize while Bolaji Martins shot 70 net to place third.

Joachim Afe and Remi Olukoya got the fourth and fifth places respectively.

Oluwaseun Faleye won the Men’s gross price and was given a Business Class 

return trip on Rwandair to Kigali or Mumbai.

Lady golfers had their round on Tuesday, November 1st, with Rosie Nkeaka 

shooting 70 net to emerge winner amongst the Lady’s category. Ziona Obata 

was three strokes adrift and was runner-up. Lynda Obieze won the Ladies’ 

lowest gross with 87 while Fatoumata Coker and Kate Iketubosin won the 

Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin respectively in the class.

Other winners at the event included Jerome Bello with lowest gross and 

Tunde Owolabi who got the Net prizes in the veteran category at the event. 

In the Caddies and Professional round that teed off the 2022 Indian Cup on 

October 31st, Patrick Paul with 68 gross ran home with the professional’s prize, while Emmanuel Samuel and Linda Gabriel were the winners of the male and female categories.

According to Sunil Thadani, the Indian Golfers Foundation sees the India Cup 

Golf Championship as a tool to promote the bond that exists between its 

members and other nationals through the wonderful game.

