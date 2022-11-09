  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

US Midterm Poll: 8 Nigerian-Americans Win, Buhari Hails Victory

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in the United States midterm elections.

According to a release issued on Wednesday by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, in Georgia State, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr. Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

In prayerful wishes for a successful tenure in office, President Buhari thanked the Nigerian-Americans for their invaluable support and partnerships, over the years, with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States.

While restating his unflinching support for every Nigerian excelling at home and abroad, President Buhari believed that compatriots who succeed in good causes are assets to the nation and the continent, noting that their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated.

