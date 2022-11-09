Senator Adeyemi Donates N20m for Completion of Township Stadium, Building of Obaro Palace

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

As part of efforts to fast track the completion of Kabba Township Stadium, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has released a total sum of N15 million for the completion the township sports complex in Kabba, Kogi State.

He also announced the donation of the sum of N5 million to support the construction of a befitting palace for the Obaro of Kabba.

Adeyemi, who disclosed this while speaking during the 2022 Kabba Day celebration at weekend, noted that he would not relent in his efforts.

He was represented at the occasion by the former Kogi State House of Assembly member and one time Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Mr. Nathaniel Taiwo. He restated his commitment to the overall progress and development of the people of his constituency.

The ultra- modern stadium is one of Senator Adeyemi’s legacy projects in Kogi West and the facility had since become venue for top political and social event in the recent past.

Adeyemi, who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District, noted that he was committed to the completion of the project and its utilisation for sports and youth development.

He pointed out that the sport complex would provide avenue for the youths who intend to become sports men and women, footballer and athletics in nearest future.

The federal lawmaker had earlier empowered various groups, such as artisans, widows, women and men with means of livelihood and students from across the seven local government areas of his constituency.

He has also inaugurated a health insurance scheme for the pregnant women between in the Kogi West senatorial district while quite numbers of commercial motorcycles and tricycles operators have benefitted from the lawmaker’s empowerment projects.