Sanwo-Olu: Nigerians Must Elect Leaders that Will Unify Nigeria

.Declares open Eko NAFEST 2022 with 29 states, FCT, in attendance Charles Ajunwa Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to elect leaders that would promote the unity of the country in 2023. Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call yesterday, when he declared open the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium).

The governor, who described Lagos as financial and entertainment centre of the country, implored Nigerians to use the campaign season to carefully select leaders that will “unify and promote culture.” According to Sanwo-Olu, the theme of Eko NAFEST: ‘Culture and Peaceful-Coexistence’ was deliberately chosen to promote national unity and cohesion.

He said the decision of Lagos to host the NAFEST 2022 having hosted in 1970, 1974, 1988, was aimed at using the cultural heritage in Nigeria to unite all Nigerians. The governor, who announced the participation of 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the official opening ceremony, said sports and arts were chosen after the Nigeria/Biafra War to ensure togetherness of the country.

“We are celebrating our unity in diversity. Eko NAFEST 2022 is a cultural marvel and a demonstration of the true spirit of Lagos and our accommodating nature.” According to him, “the doggedness of the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, contributed to the success of the cultural festival.” The NCAC boss, Runsewe, said Lagos has continued to be a unifying and rallying ground for the development and progress of the country.

Runsewe said that “Nigeria can only make progress when the leaders take a cue from development of Lagos.” According to him, the participation of the navy, airforce and army at Eko NAFEST would promote military and civilian relationship. Runsewe, who said Governor Sanwo-Olu would be the first in the country to declare and unveil the ‘Seven Wonders of Nigeria’ on the 13th of November, thanked him for being a good host.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said “Lagos remains a reference point for arts and culture and people should explore other achievements in the state.

” There was colourful parade by all the participating states including FCT, as they displayed various rich cultural dances, music and costumes. The states that participated at the opening ceremony include Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos, Benue, Abia, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Edo, Kogi, Gombe, Delta, Kano, Zamfara, Osun, Kwara, Imo, Ebonyi, Taraba, Yobe, and FCT.