Sadio Mane Injured 13 Days to Senegal’s Opening Game

Senegal striker Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga fixture against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, 13 days before his country are due to play their World Cup opener.

The 30-year-old left the field after 20 minutes – with Bayern leading 2-1 – and headed down the tunnel.

Senegal will face the Netherlands on 21 November, one day after the World Cup begins in Qatar.

League leaders Bayern pushed on to a 4-1 half-time lead in Mane’s absence.