  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

Sadio Mane Injured 13 Days to Senegal’s Opening Game

Sport | 23 seconds ago

Senegal striker Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga fixture against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, 13 days before his country are due to play their World Cup opener.

The 30-year-old left the field after 20 minutes – with Bayern leading 2-1 – and headed down the tunnel.

Senegal will face the Netherlands on 21 November, one day after the World Cup begins in Qatar.

League leaders Bayern pushed on to a 4-1 half-time lead in Mane’s absence.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.