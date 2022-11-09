Reflect on Looming Reality of Tinubu’s Presidency, Nnamani Counsels Igbo

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu State, who is representing Enugu East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has advised the Igbo people to reflect on the looming reality of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerging the president next year.

Nnamani stated this in piece titled: ‘The Igbo Insularity and it’s Yoruba Wahala’, made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday.

The senator said it was not too late for the Igbo to reflect on, and carefully x-ray the imminent reality of Tinubu winning the next year’s presidential election.

Nnamani in the piece asked the Igbo people several questions bordering on their relationship with the Yoruba.

The former governor, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, noted that the Yoruba people were not the problem of the Igbo.

He said: “How did the Igbo get to this? Who sold this massive Con job? Who are the snake oil salesmen?

“Why the perceived mistrust of the Yoruba? We never fought? Our property never seized and our businesses thriving in their homelands. Blossoming inter-marriages with multiple offspring and common language etymology.”

He further said: “They stayed out of Nigeria/Biafra war until the Benin expedition. Fajuyi died for Ironsi’s sake. Bola Tinubu gave his financial life line to Igbo man, Ben Akabueze.”

Nnamani added that President Olusegun Obasanjo had highly dependent Igbo people, including himself, that the retired general was mentoring.

He said: “He (Obabsanjo) calls me son and seriously shared confidentiality with me, which I will carry with me to the Lord’s vineyard.

“Our properties were returned immediately in the second quarter of 1970 with collected rent and interests.

“My brothers where is the disconnect? Okpara and our forebears saw it. The NCNC/ NPC alliance was a colossal failure for South-east. Ditto NPN/NPP. History repeats itself?

He categorically stated that “the two political parties with emotional capture of my people will lose the presidential election.

“The Igbo are out of the power echelon of an African state they helped found. Product of self-injury and own goal. We need a restart based on a paradigm shift, which would be careful but calculated risk.”

He cautioned that “the Igbo people have to retrace the steps of Okpara and Awolowo, the United Progressive Grand Alliance.

“There should be an Igbo-Yoruba Alliance. It is not late for the Igbo to reflect on and carefully x-ray the looming reality of a President Bola Tinubu.”