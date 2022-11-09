NYSC Warns Corps Members against Involvement in Local Politics 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brig Gen Muhammad Fadah, has warned corps members posted to Sokoto State not to involve themselves in the local politics of the state.

Fadah made the disclosure yesterday in Wamakko permanent orientation camp of Sokoto State at the swearing in of Batch C stream 1 corps members.

Fadah, who was represented by the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Muhammad Nakamba, said that instead of getting involved in the electioneering process, they should take seriously the community development service (CDS) which would enhance society.

He reminded them that the objective of NYSC is to promote national unity and integration hence their deployment away from their states of origin.

He stated that the policy would not only offer them opportunity for broader understanding of the country but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and share vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

He said: “Let me remind you the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant , as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year as well as have everlasting influence on your life after the service.”

He implored them to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm they have demonstrated since they came to the camp.

The NYSC boss urged them to shun social vices such as cultism, drug abuse and others.

He enjoined them to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fueling hatred and other negative purposes but rather using same for the promotion of national unity.

He urged them to embrace skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development being taught in the camp so as to enable them to be self-reliance after the service year.

He thanked all the security agencies and other stakeholders that help for maintenance of law and order in the camp.

On his part, the State coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Muhammad Nakamba, disclosed that Sokoto is among the few states that pay corps members monthly allowance hence the need to reciprocate the gesture.

He urged them to participate in all camp activities as misconducts and truancy would not be tolerated.

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa’aidu Sifawa, who was represented by the Senior Magistrate, Ms. Fatima Abubakar, administered the oath of allegiance on 1008 corps members.