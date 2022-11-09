Mutawali Advocates Public-private Partnership on School Infrastructure

The Mutawali of Ilorin and renowned legal luminary, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, has called on corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to join hands with governments in building school infrastructure and other essential facilities that will improve the learning environment for academic success of the students.

He also admonished all students to imbibe reading culture and study hard towards achieving greatness in life.

AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin Tuesday as the guest reader at an event tagged: ‘Read with me’, where he led some participating secondary school students in reading a few chapters of ‘The Path of Fate’, a book written by Funmilayo Braithwaite.

The book reading session was organised by Plat Technologies Limited in partnership with Iqra Books — their corporate social responsibility project — to promote reading habit among students in the state.

“Plat technologies have done a great job by coming up with this reading session and building very impressive toilet facilities for the students as part of their CSR project. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to other businessmen and women in Kwara to please join hands with the government in its ongoing efforts to develop school infrastructure and make the learning environment conducive,” he said.

AbdulRazaq, who is an elder brother of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, hailed the brilliance of the students that partook in the post-reading questions and answers, acknowledging that their gesture was a product of right investments by the government in the education sector and commitment of their parents.

His reading alongside the students and sharing his wealth of experience excited the participants, who were all eager to provide answers to some of the questions the elder statesman raised at the event.

He thanked the firm for honouring him to play that role, and for naming the public toilet it built for the Government Girls’ Day Secondary Schools after his nonagenarian mother, Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq.

“It is a privilege and indeed a great honour to be invited here to take part in this reading session for the young school students that sought to inspire the students and inculcate in them the practice of reading,” he said.

“Reading is very key to assimilating study and acquiring knowledge. I pray for their success now and in the future. They have answered most insightful questions (which I asked) and I am most impressed by that and the work being done here. I congratulate the principals of the participating schools and the Ministry of Education for the excellent work they are doing to reposition the education sector in the state.

“It is a sign that we are witnessing the most transformative education policies and implementation in Kwara at the moment, and I am confident that these children will become our pride in the future.”

Participating in the reading session were the students of Government High School Adeta; Kwara State College of Education Model Secondary School; Government Girls’ Day Secondary School Pakata; and Barakat Community Secondary School Ilorin.

The CEO, Plat Technologies Limited, Mr. Taofik AbdulKareem Babaita, said for the reading culture to be sustained, the younger ones must be made to appreciate and internalise the value of reading as a lifetime adventure, a reason he said they organised the programme.

“Our resolve is to, in our own small way, contribute and ensure that the investment of the stakeholders in the education of the younger ones is not in vain. We have been doing this in series since 2012,” Babaita said.

He thanked AbdulRazaq for accepting to be the guest reader and for his physical presence at the event, as well as other officials of the government that made the day a reality.

Some of the highlights of the occasion were the official inauguration of the block of toilets built in honour of Raliat Islamic Foundation, as well as the presentation of prizes to the best performing students, which was at the instance of AbdulRazaq.