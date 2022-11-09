MetaMonkey AI, NSLab Set to Deploy Pure Wallet Blockchain Solution, Metaverse Platform in Nigeria

MetaMonkeyAI (USA) and NSLab Co. Limited (Korea) is set to collaborate with Imo State government for Metaverse and Blockchain

A statement by the group said a representative of the MetaMonkeyAI and NSLab Co Limited, Engr. Dr. Cosmas Ifeanyi Nwakanma after visit to the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Governance noted that his company is poised to partner with the Imo state government to make the state the first to provide Metaverse service for her Zoo in Owerri known as Nekede Zoo.

The statement further explained that to address the issue of revenue, the MetaMonkeyAI and NSLab Co Ltd has developed a blockchain payment system known as Pure wallet.

The statement also noted that it is expected that a combined use of these pure wallet and associated solutions in Nigeria would help to drive traction for the Nekede Zoo on the Metaverse.

He narrated how the company has already provided scholarship for Imo sons and daughters in South Korea in the area of Information Technology.

Nwakanma reiterated that the metaverse project would bring about increase in FDI, promote e-tourism, and drive human capacity development.

He said this shortly after visit to the Commissioner of Digital Economy and E-Governance Dr. Amadi Chimezie who explained that government under the leadership of the Governor Hope Uzodimma is driven by the Imo Digital Economy Agenda IDEA 2022-2026 .

According to the statement, “The IDEA project is anchored on 6 pillars namely: digital literacy and skill up, solid infrastructure, Service infrastructure, advocacy, monitoring and evaluation, partnership and collaboration.”

The commissioner who was flanked by the Special Assistants to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Urban Water respectively noted that the metaverse project is in tandemn with the pillars three and six.

He however, enjoined that the TOP – Technology, Opportunity and People which is the driving philosophy of the ministry should be factored at all stages of the project. Both parties exchanged ideas and strategies that can guarantee the scalability of the Metaverse project.

On his part, Nwakanma promised to incorporate all ideas and superior suggestions of the honorable commissioner before submitting the paper works.

Cosmas lauded the commissioner for giving him the opportunity to bring this project to the state while promising not to let the state down.

The statement added: “It can be recalled that Nigeria has emerged the mumber one country of investment destination from South East Asia.”