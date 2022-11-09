  • Wednesday, 9th November, 2022

INEC: 242 Polling Units with 142,261 Registered Voters Under Security Threat in Katsina

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday disclosed that 242 polling units with 142,261 registered voters in 10 local government

areas of Katsina State are under serious security threat.

The commission Head of the Department of Electoral Operation in the state, Husseni Jaafar, who revealed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina, said the polling units may be affected in the forthcoming general election.

He said: “We have 242 polling units in 10 security-prone local government areas of Katsina State with 142,261 registered voters. Before, there were 13 local government areas that were under security threat.

“But in an attempt to ensure that all elections are held in all polling units of the state, every month, we sit with all the electorate officers of the LGAs after they have consultation with security officers and critical stakeholders in their respective local government areas and discuss the prevailing situation.

“As we keep on reviewing the situation based on the reports we received from the electoral officers, presently we have only 10 local government areas that we now confirm have security challenges were election cannot hold.

“But all the same, nobody can say what will happen in these 10 local government areas tomorrow, and despite the fact that we have this problem, the commission is still working within the electoral law to come up with another plan that will enable all eligible voters to vote.”

He said the electoral umpire has directed all the electoral officers of the affected local government areas to liaise with security agencies, traditional and religious leaders in order to propose a safer place that would enable the commission to relocate the affected voters to cast their vote.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.