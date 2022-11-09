Gomoney: the digital bank making life easy for Nigerians

Technology and globalization have made banking more innovative than ever before. This innovation has created an entirely new generation of banking – digital banking, one that is faster, more convenient and more personal than anything we’ve seen before. It’s not hard to see why. Digital banking gives you access to a wealth of information about your finances at any time of day or night from anywhere in the world with the rise of these digital banks, individuals can now build a healthy relationship with their money.



Despite this innovation, there seems to be a void yet to be filled, as a good number of digital banks have not been able to tackle the challenge of money management that seems to be crippling the financial decisions of the average Nigerian. The high cost of living and the need to meet basic needs has made it practically impossible to keep up with the number of transactions made daily.

The underlying truth is while most digital banks have been able to fast-track transaction processes and eliminate wait time, there is still a question yet unanswered. How can the average Nigerian manage their finances? And one very important lesson to gather from this is that Nigerians are not looking to spend money alone, they are looking for a solution that avails them the opportunity to spend and save.

The solution gomoney provides

gomoney ‘the bank you deserve’ is a digital-only bank that simplifies money for individuals with a smooth user experience journey that allows them to make informed financial decisions. Through bespoke technology and its numerous features, gomoney has contributed to a future where people are in charge of their money and was created to provide the average Nigerian with total control and decision-making with respect to their finances.

According to the gomoney team, the digital banking app understands the struggle to keep track of payments and transactions, and in that regard, they have distinctive features on the app tailored to users’ unique circumstances to help them make better financial decisions.

Let’s talk about some of these distinctive features. Each one of these features is designed to help users understand their spending habits and manage their finances as well as meet their financial obligations promptly without delay. The split bill option as the name implies gives room for multiple users to split payments amongst themselves easily for quick spending or expenses. What this means is that users can conveniently plan their expenses with friends and family without placing the burden of payments on a person. gomoney also has an automated tracking and reporting feature that helps users to categorise and break down their total expenditures. This means from the report, a user can tell what was spent, how it was spent and where.

On the other hand, the scheduling payment feature avails users the opportunity to choose the exact date they want their payment to go out without having to wait for the day and still be able to automate the frequency of such payment for future purposes and is a great way to do away with the distractions that come with making payments daily, weekly, monthly or yearly as the case may be.

‘’Our goal is to help each Nigerian achieve wealth accumulation. This is only feasible when there is a form of accountability, which the gomoney app provides exclusively,’’ Ismail Shomala, Head of Operation says. ‘’We believe that every Nigerian should be in total control of their finances and be great at making informed decisions while at it.’’

Without mincing words, gomoney is fostering hassle-free and inclusive banking for users through its robust features giving them what they truly deserve as they interact with money daily.