Eminent Nigerians have been honoured at the IgbereTV Leadership Excellence award which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja at the weekend.

Among those honoured include, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi and 38 other eminently qualified awardees.

The highly coveted award is endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, and News Agency of Nigeria.

The event which just held its 4th edition is one one of the most looked out for events in Abuja the nation’s capital.

It was chaired by Prince Dr. Don Okonkwo, Chairman Tetrazzini Group and former Anambra Governorship aspirant who is also the Honorary Consul To DR Congo

Prince Okonkwo while congratulating the awardees urged them not to be discouraged in showing exemplary leadership.

Guests were thrilled with exciting entertainment as comedians, musicians and dancers got awardees and their invited guests excited.

Among comedians who thrilled the audience include Funnymic, Funny Bruno, Mr Odey the Uncommon Comedian and more.

Music was provided by traditional performers and dancers,, The countryMan and hip-hop star, Faze Alone

IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

The award is designed to reward those who have distinguished themselves in service delivery across all sectors of national life.

Speaking at the event, the founder IgbereTV, James Emeh said awardees were carefully selected and voted through online polls.

He said the editorial board of the news organization appreciates the sacrifices of the awardees, assuring that the organization will continue to reward excellence in leadership.

See full list of awardees:

1. Babagana Zulum

Best Governor Of The Year (Housing /Education)

2. Dave Umahi

Best Governor Of Year The Year (Infrastructure)

3. Bello Matawalle

Best Governor Of The Year [Health /Empowerment]

4. Peter Obi

Man Of The Year

5. Orji Kalu

Best Senator of the Year (Constituency Projects)

6. Nkechi Ikpeazu

First Lady of The Year

7. Judith Amaechi

Life Time Achievement Award (Youth/Girl Child Empowerment)

8. Uba Sani

Best Senator Of the Year (Empowerment)

9. Betta Edu

Woman Of the Year

10. Shehu Sani

Human Rights Crusader of the Year

11. Rabiu Olowo

12. Lucy Ajayi

Best Trade Administrator of the Year

13. Tonye Cole

Businessman of the Year

14. Martin Agbili

Fire Fighter of the Year

15. Ogenna Ekwubiri

Youth Advocate of the Year

16. Maureen Ideozu

Export Innovator of the Year

17. Ngozi Ezeonu

Lifetime Achievement Award (Entertainment)

18. Maureen Tamuno

Female Diplomat Of the Year

19. Elvis Abuyere

Investment And Automobile Brand of the Year

20. Unyime Idem

Best House Of Representatives Member

21. Yusuf Zailani

Outstanding Political leader of the Year

22. Stella Okotete

Public Banker of the Year

23. David Oladugbagbe

Humanitarian of the Year

24. Kingsley Azonobi

Real Estate Brand of the Year

25. Olumayowa Olurishe

Young Real Estate Personality of the Year

26. Kenneth Ifekudu

Most Innovative Architecture Company of the Year

27. Ahmad Umar

Philanthropist of the Year

28. Nasiru Idris

Social Crusader of the Year

29. Kanu Nwankwo

Football Legend of the Year

30. Chris Imumolen

Educationist of the Year

31. Shuibu Jaja

LGA Chairman of the Year

32. Anthony Monjaro

Best Actor Of the Year

33. Mr Funny

Best Online Comedian of the Year

34. Ashmail Ashafa

Regional Planner of the Year

35. Omoefe Ejere

Hospitality Personality of the Year

36. Mc Tagwaye

Best Comedian of the Year

37. Juliet Ibrahim

Most inspirational book of the year

38. Asita Honourable

Public Servant of the Year

39. Daniel Oniko

Banker of the Year

40. Eberechukwu Nwizu

Best Actress of the Year

41. Micheal Odid

Event/Project Manager of the Year

42. Bolingo Experia

Hotel of the Year

( Customer Service /Entertainment)