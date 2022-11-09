Braimoh Urges Kogi Politicians, Supporters to Make 2023 Elections Peaceful, Devoid of Crisis

Businessman and real estate developer, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, has advised politicians and their supporters in Kogi State to ensure that the coming polls in the state are devoid of violence, crisis and any form of disturbance which can add to the unpleasant condition of living currently prevalent across the country.

Braimoh who is the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Real Estate Limited in a press statement from his Lokoja office appealed to all candidates in the coming elections, the leadership of the parties sponsoring them, and their supporters to eschew any activity, statement, conduct, and posturing which can further heighten tension in the confluence state.

He noted that 2023 will be special and important for Kogi State because unlike other states of the federation, Kogi would witness two major elections at different times in 2023. It will be recalled that apart from the general elections, the off-season governorship poll will also hold in the state later next year.

While noting that the results of the two elections will affect each other, he added that the situation and context created in the build-up to the February/March general polls will dovetail and set the standard for the November governorship poll.

“It is for these reasons that our politicians should avoid creating tension in the state and ensure that they peacefully conduct themselves. We do not want the general elections to plunge the state into a crisis or create tension that will subsist till November when the governorship election will take place.

“Our people have gone through different difficulties in the recent past. Apart from the general economic crisis which has impoverished the people and lowered their standard of living, the recent flood disaster which ravaged our state has further made the living conditions very difficult.

“Crop farmers, those in the poultry business, fishermen, traders, civil servants, professionals, and others have been victims of various harsh conditions. Politicians should refrain from adding to the problems confronting the people by igniting political violence or creating panic.

“Politicians should devote more resources to issues of poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, social welfare, provision of social services, and helping the people to rise from the ashes of the present economic crisis. That is why we should all ensure that our politicians engage the people and talk more about how to solve problems.

“Everybody in Kogi, no matter where you come from or what native language you speak or how you worship God, we are all brothers and sisters. Our concern should be how to positively rewrite the history of our state and make it realize its potential as a great state with huge human and material resources.

“The politics of 2023 should focus on problem-solving, forward-looking, and sustainable development. Anything short of this is a disservice to our people. I plead with all my brothers and sisters who are candidates in the next election, or supporters, sponsors, or sympathizers of a political party or candidate to ensure we work for peace, unity, and development”, Braimoh stated.