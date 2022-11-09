Alaghodaro 2022 to Showcase Made-in-Edo Goods

The Executive Secretary to Alaghodaro Company Limited by Guarantee (GTE) and Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai has said this year’s edition of the Alaghodaro Investment Summit would showcase and share with the rest of the world the creativity and productivity of entrepreneurs and businesses in the state by displaying, marketing and selling Made-in-Edo products.

According to a statement yesterday, Alufohai disclosed this while speaking on the state’s preparedness for the Alaghodaro 2022, scheduled to take place in Benin City, the Edo State capital, between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The 2022 edition of the summit has as its theme, “Edo’s transformation: partnerships, resilience, impact,” and would rally private investors and captains of industry towards bolstering the government’s efforts at making Edo State the most investment-friendly sub-national in Nigeria.

Alufohai who is also the Focal Person of the Edo State Sustainable Development Goals Office (SDGs), while expressing the state’s readiness to host investors and business leaders from across the globe, said international and local firms, among others were jostling for exhibition space at this year’s edition of the Alaghodaro Investment Summit.

“This is a show of confidence in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s economic transformation of Edo State as more businesses have continued to jostle for spaces for exhibition at the forthcoming Alaghodaro 2022.

“It further attests to the fact that the summit over the past six years greatly impacted on businesses and the general business environment which needs to be sustained,” she added.

According to her, “It is important to understand that the yearly Alaghodaro Summit offers businesses an opportunity to network, meet one another and leverage on the opportunities that the platform offers. We have put in place the necessary things to make this year’s summit better than last year’s. We are ready to learn from every year’s edition for more improvement.”

She listed dignitaries expected at the summit to include Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola; the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dr. Atedo Peterside; Founder of Persianas Nigeria Limited, Tayo Amusan and the Managing Director, Saro International, Dr. Rasheed Sarumi, among others.

The exhibition during Alaghodaro Summit is usually a stage marquee which showcases the various businesses and Made-in-Edo products. Relevant Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government which also participate in the exhibition include: Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO); Edo Geographical Information System (EDOGIS) and Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development.