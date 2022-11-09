A’Ibom PDP Guber Candidate Flags off Campaign, Unveils ARISE Agenda

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, yesterday officially flag off his 2023 gubernatorial campaign in the state.

Flagging off the campaign at the stadium in Uyo, the governorship hopeful promised to sustain peace, security, and general development in the state if elected, as well as build on the legacies of the present state administration.

Addressing the crowd that filled the stadium, the PDP governorship candidate used the occasion to disclosed that his contract with the people of the state was contained in his ARISE agenda.

The ARISE agenda, he explained, focuses on agriculture, investment, security and education among others, assuring them that he would not disappoint the state on the confidence reposed in him when elected.

He stressed that his tenure would ensure that the dream of the state becomes a reality, urging the people to give him a chance to prove to them what God has deposited in him.

Eno pledged to continue on the path of peace, food security, advancement in education, stem rural-urban migration, and ensure a robust security management system.

According to him, “Today, on this same ground, I stand here to unveil our contract with Akwa Ibomites at home and in the diaspora. A contract to continue on the path of peace, security and development we have enjoyed in the last seven years plus.

“A contract to create jobs, to maintain and advance our world class infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State; a contract to ensure food security through agricultural revolution; a contract to make sure our children are made ready and equipped to compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world through advancement in education and the provision of the necessary tools to help drive the vision.

“A contract to stem rural-urban migration through robust investments in rural development; to ensure that our people continue to live in peace and that the sanity of the human life is protected through our security management system.

“I am here to unveil a contract for peace, unity, brotherhood; a contract where finer details are couched in Christian virtues and values and above all, a contract with God as the author and finisher of our lives.”

The governorship candidate said he would build on the legacies of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the aviation sector by building a cargo terminal for flight along the west coast, expand on road infrastructure, and ensure that private sector-driven ventures are established in the state.

According to him, the coming election is

about capacity, competence, and transparency in governance, noting that the state needs someone who is ready to serve the people and not rule over them.

Eno said his antecedents in business, which has provided jobs for 2,000 people in the state, was not a mean business, adding that it takes dexterity and commitment to run a business that has put food daily on the table of people.

He urged the people not to be cajoled against voting for him and the PDP, saying they cannot afford to gamble with the destiny of 8 million people by voting the wrong person into power.

The candidate promised to revive the Akwa Palm Estate, adding that his government will offset all the outstanding gratuities of its retired pensioners in continuation of what Governor Emmanuel has started.

Also Speaking, Governor Emmanuel said Akwa Ibom State would never go back to the dark ages where it’s leader was only interested in the treasury of the state.

Emmanuel said God glorified PDP in 2015, 2019 and would glorify the party again in 2023, saying the journey was about God and the destiny of Akwa Ibom State.

He charged the people to vote for PDP at the presidential, state, and senatorial district levels during the 2023 elections, saying as a man of integrity, he promised not to contest as a senator for Akwa Ibom South senatorial district and has kept to his word, even when a delegation came from the national level to urge him to contest.

On his part, the Director-General, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam, promised to deliver Eno in the 2023 elections, saying the people of the state have adopted and accepted the governorship candidate.