TAKING THE HEAT OUT

Ufford Mfom writes that Udom Emmanuel is in good hands

Acting as the official mouthpiece of government, the Ministry of Information and Strategy plays an important role in the affairs of Akwa Ibom State. Aside from being the main publicity organ of the government, it is the duty of the ministry to initiate, produce and run all publicity and public enlightenment activities on development programmes in the state, with a view to uplifting the image of government within and outside the state. Furthermore, the ministry has the duty of debunking false news released by different media organizations. The ministry is responsible for liaising with other national media with a view to ensuring fair and equitable reportage of the state. Thus, the ministry serves as image maker of the government of the day.

No matter how many laudable projects an administration carries out, if its Ministry of Information and Strategy is poorly and ineffectively administered, such administration will receive little to no accolades for the great work it is doing. Where such a ministry has poor leadership, it will not live up to the expectation of projecting the good image of the state, effectively disseminating information on government policies and programmes.

It is against this background that Governor Udom Emmanuel was meticulous in picking a Commissioner for the Ministry. He had to select someone with a proven track record of excellence, competence and public service. Meeting these qualities, Governor Udom settled for Comrade Ini Ememobong as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Ini was born 7 November 1983. He had his primary education at Holy Child International Nursery and Primary School, Ikot Ekpene and thereafter attended St. Mary’s Science College, Abak. He obtained a Bachelors of Arts degree in Linguistics in 2005. Not resting on his oars, he read Law at University of Uyo, and completed the program in 2012 with a Bachelor of Law (LLB Hons) degree. He was called to the Bar in 2014. In 2016 he earned an M.A in Peace and Conflict studies.

His public service to the people of Akwa Ibom, started in 2013 when he was appointed by former Governor Godswill Akpabio as Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Matters; a position he held for two years. In 2015, he was thereafter appointed as Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, and served for one year. Between May 2016 and August 2020, he served as the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State Chapter. He was thereafter appointed by Governor Emmanuel Udom as Commissioner for Information and Strategy, a position he holds till date. His appointment drew applause from the media sector.

Since his appointment as Commissioner, Comrade Ini has shown commitment towards fulfilling the vision of the Ministry of Information and Strategy which is “To be the most efficient information and communication institution which directs the dissemination of information on policies, programmes, and projects of Akwa Ibom State Government to the general public”. He is also passionate about fulfilling the mission of the ministry which is “To play a leading and proactive role in the formulation and implementation of sustainable information management strategies utilizing 21st century ICT platform in order to ensure an enlightened, well-informed, vibrant and stable polity as well as enhance value re-orientation among the citizenry”.

Some of the noteworthy publications of the ministry include Akwa Ibom Impact, Explore Akwa Ibom as well as Wetin Udom don do? For instance, the September to November 2020 edition of the Akwa Ibom Impact contains the laudatory message of the federal government to Akwa Ibom for keeping the state peaceful; showcases the profile of illustrious sons and daughters of the State, including His Eminence, Sunday Mbang (A World Class Religious Leader), Vincent Enyeama (former Super Eagles Goal Keeper and Most Capped Footballer in the National Team), Paul Usoro, SAN (foremost Communication Lawyer and Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association), Professor Uduak Archibong (Distinguished Nurse Leader and one of the top 100 Nigerians in the United Kingdom to receive a Centenary Award), Nathaniel Bassey (A Legendary Music Producer), among numerous others.

The magazine also showcases Governor Emmanuel’s signature projects, sectoral achievements of the administration in terms of Lands and Housing, Power, Education, Science and Technology, Economic and Entrepreneurship Development, Health, Roads and Bridges, Social welfare, among others.

Furthermore, in the February 2022 Edition of the Explore Akwa Ibom publication, quick facts about the state are given, followed by the people, culture and potential of the State. The publication also states the top 10 investment opportunities in the state to include Ibom Industrial City, Liberty Free Trade Zone, agricultural investments, tourism and hospitality, large gas reserves, power sector, crude oil, marine transport, aviation sector, Ibom Deep Seaport. It also contains complimentary comments given about Governor Udom by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Dr. Ahmed Lawan (current Senate President), Nyesom Wike (current Governor of Rivers State), among others.

The May 2022 edition of the Wetin Udom Don Do, lists the achievements under the resulted-oriented leadership of Governor Udom in terms of industrialization, aviation development, agriculture, human capacity development, infrastructure, rural and riverine area development, security, small and medium enterprises, culture and tourism, sports, and social welfare.

Comrade Ini is a distinguished member of notable associations in the nation including the Nigerian Bar Association, Association of Professional Protocol Practitioners in Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Media and Arbitrators (where he is a Fellow) as well as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Mfom writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State