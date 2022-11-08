Sanwo-Olu: We’re Using 2022 Eko NAFEST to Promote Unity, Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) being hosted by the state would be used to promote unity and peaceful co-existence in all parts of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this yesterday during the Command Performance by Lagos State cultural troupe with the theme: ‘Culture and Peaceful Co-Existence’ held at National Institute for Sports, Surulere, said everything about the cultural festival will revolve around the unity of the entire country.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uamat Akinbile Yusuf, said Lagos State is ready to receive all visitors from within and outside Nigeria and showcase to the whole world its rich cultural heritage during the seven-day cultural festival.

“Today, is the Day 1 of Eko NAFEST and you can see that we are well prepared to receive everybody from within and outside Nigeria. The Command Performance from our cultural troupe we just watched showed that Lagos is ready for the 2022 Eko NAFEST and there are more things to showcase to the whole world in this seven-day cultural festival.

“ In fact, there will be so much fun, entertainment and so much information that will speak to the unity of our dear nation. And if you look at the theme of this year’s event, it is about Culture and Peaceful Coexistence which shows the importance of everybody to come to the roundtable and believe in one Nigeria. I believe everything we will be doing would revolve around unity of our dear country, Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his closing remarks, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support in making sure that the 2022 Eko NAFEST became a reality.

“Since we arrived here, Lagos State is truly a place of hospitality and everybody should be happy. So on behalf of all the delegates from all the states, I want to thank the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been so wonderful. Our host wants us to be in Lagos with a lasting impression,” he said.

Runsewe, who is the President, World Crafts Council (African Region) and Chairman, National Festival Planning Committee, also called for one minute of silence for all victims of flood across the country. “You may not understand why I did this. Two states that were badly affected by this flood, they are here in Lagos for NAFEST,” he said.

“We are in Lagos for a very serious business and tonight the cultural troupe of Lagos State has started sending the message. I’m very grateful to them for the wonderful performance they put up. Believe me, with what you watched tonight, do we need to fight ourselves in this country? For the entertainment activity slated for Tuesday (today) the star singer will be Sir Shina Peters with our own Eyo team that will perform right here at the stage. Before we all leave here today, tell the person by your right that Nigeria shall be great again. God bless Governor Sanwo-Olu for being a good host,” Runsewe added.

Dignitaries at the event include Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, Permanent Secretary Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan Mash and many others.