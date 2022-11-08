Police Nab Cable Vandals in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma



Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have nabbed two cable vandals in different parts of Lagos State.

The suspects, Mr. Akpan Fortune aged 28 and Mr. Stanley Umebuane aged 2,4 were arrested in Ikeja and Ikoyi on Sunday, November 6, this year.

Fortune was arrested in the morning on Acme Crescent, Agidingbi area of Ikeja after accessing and vandalising telecommunication and generator cables in a substation in the area.

Umebuane, on the other hand, was caught in the act by an RRS team on routine patrol on Sunday night at Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, digging up electricity cables with a shovel.

According to the State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police recovered a shovel and various types of vandalised cables from the suspects.

The Commander of Rapid Response Squads (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for further investigation and prosecution.