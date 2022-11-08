Jegede Tackles Akeredolu, Says Ondo Getting Worse Under his Govt

•He’s displaying bitterness, self- imposed ignorance, says Ondo governor

Fidelis David in Akure



Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has alleged that Ondo state was getting worse under the current administration of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Jegede who stated this on Sunday while featuring on a radio programme in Akure, claimed that, residents of the state could no longer enjoy those amenities they experienced before the emergence of Akeredolu as the governor of ondo state.

Jegede contested against Akeredolu in 2016 and 2020 governorship elections and lost in the two elections.

Answering questions on his assessment of Akeredolu’s government in the past six years, Jegede said: “Every resident in Ondo state understands because we are all living in this state.

“Are we satisfied with the current situation under the (current administration)? Do we have the kind of roads that Akure deserves ? I am not saying everyone is not trying, but is it enough ? If others are allowed to do it (rule the state) won’t they do better ?

“Look at everything we did when Labour Party and PDP were in power, look at the shuttle buses for students, look at the schools then and free medical services that people enjoyed in government hospitals.

“Are they existing now? Look at the very little fees being paid by students of state owned tertiary institution, it is now outrageous. The people have experienced the two governments and can say that they are not satisfied with the current situation,” he added.

The PDP chieftain also alleged that private sector driven jobs promised by Akeredolu have not been fulfilled.

“The hospitals we have in Akure and Ondo, are they running very well? Go and look at it. I leave it for now. On the road construction that everyone is talking about, when Labour Party was in party, Arakale road was turned to double carriage way, we rehabilitated Oba Adesida road. When PDP was in power, street lights were installed everywhere. Now compared the two governments now in that aspect.

“See, to construct roads is not difficult at all. The local government also rehabilitates, even individual construct roads. So all these roads they claim they construct is the normal thing a responsible government should do. How are they spending public funds? It is out of place celebrating government for doing normal thing it should do.”

However, in his reaction, Akeredolu said Jegede’s submission that Ondo State was worst under his government could only come from a place of bitterness and self- imposed ignorance, which has clearly exposed his hypocrisy under the guise of politics.

Akeredolu who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said: “The spurious efforts of the opposition PDP leader, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede to demean the achievements and strides recorded by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration have clearly exposed his hypocrisy under the guise of politics. His puerile submission that Ondo State is worst under Governor Akeredolu’s government can only come from a place of bitterness and self- imposed ignorance.

“For the records, the Akeredolu administration has completed 274.11km of roads across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State while 120km are ongoing across the three senatorial districts. Mr. Jegede’s allusion to Akure as the basis for his assessment of the Akeredolu’s administration exposed his hypocrisy and gross ignorance.

“Before the Akeredolu administration came on board, residents of Ijoka and Oda road in Akure groaned in pains. The traffic gridlock in those areas were usually on daily basis. People were being killed by heavy duty vehicles at Oke-Alabojuto in Ikare. Lives were lost to repeated accidents at the cross junction in Ore.

“In Akure alone, no government can boast to have done more than the Akeredolu’s administration. Aside the dualisation of the Oba-Osupa/ NEPA road to Olukayode-roundabout, down to ijoka, Governor Akeredolu has intervened in many areas.

“Mr. Eyitayo Jegede should visit Gaga, Oke-Ogba, Abusoro, Iwalewa, Orita-Obele, Oda road, SUBEB road, Araromi, Alagbaka-SIB road, and other major roads already constructed by Governor Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital.

“This is aside the first of its kind flyover in Ore, the unprecedented Ikare road dualisation, the Okitipupa-Igbokoda bypass road among other roads scattered across the state,” Akeredolu said.

Akeredolu explained that the impression created by Jegede on his efforts in the state health sector, was quite laughable considering his efforts at providing first-class health facilities for the people of the state.