Igboke Named Among Top Actor in Disapora Making Nigeria Proud

After bagging a role to the renowned movie tiled ‘Flint’ an american biographical sports film directed by Rachel Morrison in her directorial debut, based on the documentary T-Rex, Emmanuel Igboke has been named among the top 10 Nollywood actors making Nigerians proud in diaspora so far, others are listed below;

Emmanuel Igboke

Igboke was a part of a narrative about Flint, Michigan boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, who prepared to become the first woman in the history of her nation to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. The tale was filmed in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Igboke played as a US Team officer on the blockbuster.

Chiwetel Ejiofor: He was born in London to Igbo parents and made frequent trips back to Nigeria growing up as a child. Sadly, he lost his dad in a car accident on one of those trips when he was only 11 years old. He started acting around the same time until he could learn acting professionally. He has since featured in blockbuster movies such as “12 Years A Slave”, “Half of a Yellow Sun”, “Maleficent” and the remake of “The Lion King”.

Nonso Anozie

You probably remember him as ‘Xaro Xhoan Daxos’ from “Game of Thrones” but you may not have known that he is Nigerian. Although Chukwunonso Nwachukwu Anozie was born and raised in London, his parents are both Igbos, thus making him Nigerian by default.

Adetomiwa Edun

Tomiwa was born in Lagos to a Nigerian father and Ghanian mother in 1984, but his family relocated to the United Kingdom when he was 11 years old. He is famous for his roles in “Merlin” and the 2015 “Cinderella” movie. He also appeared in the 2017 Nollywood movie, “Banana Island Ghost”.

Jimmy Odukoya

Four new actors, Jimmy Odukoya from Nigeria, Angelique Kidjo from Benin, who has won four Grammy Awards, Thando Dlomo from South Africa, and Jordan Bolger from the United Kingdom, have joined the cast of “The Woman King,” the upcoming film starring Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and John Boyega.

According to Deadline, “The Woman King” is one of Sony Pictures’ four eagerly anticipated films by African-American directors, along with “A Journal for Jordan,” the biopic of “George Foreman,” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” The premiere date has been set for September 16, 2022.

Sam Adegoke: He was born in Lagos but was raised in Minnesota, USA after his parents migrated as missionaries along with his six older siblings.

Sam was the first Nigerian to speak Yoruba on a major broadcast television show in the USA alongside Hassan Kae Kazeem, while playing his role as ‘Jeff Colby’ in the CW series, “Dynasty”.

Uzo Aduba

If you watched Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black”, then you are probably familiar with Uzo who was known as ‘Crazy Eyes’. She was born in Massachusetts, USA to Igbo parents and raised in a traditional Igbo household along with her four siblings. Since her role in “Orange Is The New Black”, she has become a household name in Hollywood and featured in different movies

Dayo Okeniyi

In 1988, Dayo was born in Jos to a Nigerian dad and a Ghanaian mom. He grew up in Lagos before moving to the US when he was 15 years old. He is well known for his roles in Terminator Genisys, Hunger Games and Shades of Blue

Okieriete Onaodowan

Popularly known as ‘Oak’, he was born to Nigerian parents in New Jersey, USA on the 16th of August, 1987. In 2016, the 32-year old received a Grammy along with the rest of his cast members for their performance in “Hamilton”, the musical. He currently plays the role of ‘Dean Miller’ in the ABC drama series, “Station 19”.

Gbenga Akinnagbe

He was the first member of his family to be born in the United States after his parents migrated to work and study. He is famous for his roles in “The Wire” and “The Deuce”. He is also the older cousin to the popular rapper, ‘Wale’ and they grew up together in Maryland.