Fun Activities You Can Do At Home

Whether you are an introvert, an extrovert, or an ambivert, you need alone time to heal psychologically. Though social connections are essential for her emotional and physical health, being around people can sometimes create stress. Having some alone time will help you reset your mind, restore your perspective, and even spark creativity.

The BBC performed a survey in partnership with the Wellcome Collection which found that most of the activities that people found relaxing were things that could be performed alone, such as baking and reading a book. If you are looking for new and exciting ways to spend your alone time, here’s what you can try:

Write in a Journal

One of the best ways to relieve anxiety and stress is to write in a journal. Write everything down, from your fears and worries to your plans and goals. It will be fun to revisit these thoughts and feelings ten years from now. Period journaling is extremely therapeutic as it provides you with the opportunity to reflect, introspect, and plan.

Play Some Video Games

Pick up that console that has been gathering dust in your room’s corner and start playing some brilliantly nostalgic games. You might want to try games that employ immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR). However, if you don’t have VR/AR headsets, playing online roulette on your desktop can be equally exciting.

Indulge in a DIY Spa

There’s nothing as soothing as a sheet mask or a DIY face mask made with ordinary items from your pantry. You can simply search for DIY mask recipes online and make one according to your skin type. Cue up a cassette or stream music on Spotify before applying the mask. Lie down, listen to calming music, and let the mask seep into your skin.

Listen to Podcasts

We all have that extensive list of podcasts that we keep putting off listening to. This may be the perfect time to cross some of them off the list. Whether you like entertaining stuff or want to watch something informational, you can find a plethora of interesting podcasts on a wide range of topics online.

Start Making a Scrapbook

Crafting is one of the most effective nonmedical antidepressants. It’s indeed heart-warming to look back at happy times and record them in a scrapbook. As you cut the pages and design the layouts with different catchy accents, you’ll feel a sense of purpose that will uplift you emotionally. It’s an excellent way to develop a meditative focus.

Reorganize Your Closet

Organizing your closet can help you declutter your mind while doing something productive. Throwing unwanted and unneeded items can produce a sense of relief. Even if you don’t get rid of anything, simply putting everything in order will make you feel better. Cluttered surroundings can often have a negative effect on our minds, affecting mental clarity. By doing this, you can perhaps get a fresh perspective.

Work Out

Exercise is scientifically proven to ease both anxiety and depression. You can engage in any kind of vigorous physical activity to shed off stress, from dancing to running to weight-lifting. Many online apps have been introduced that let you connect with an online trainer. You can work out while video conferencing with a trainer. You can also learn workout techniques on Youtube.

Cozy up With an Interesting Book

If you want to do something therapeutic and productive at the same time, dive into a good book. Reading helps improve focus and memory while relaxing your mind. Browse through your bookshelf and pick up an interesting read. If you have already read all the books on your bookshelf, get an ebook or an audiobook from your public library for free.