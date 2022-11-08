Fifth Chukker Wins FirstBank Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup

Fifth Chukker on Sunday emerged winner of FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup.

The Kaduna-based polo team overwhelmed Malcomines to cart away the prestigious FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup. It was a perfect home victory the Manuel Crespo-led team in the final played

at the highbrow Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Resort in Kaduna on Sunday.

To emerge tops in the highly explosive six-chukka encounter, Fifth Chukker polo scored 10 goals against Malcomines’ 8 goals.

Crespo, a 6-goal polo player, Fecundo Ketemer another 6-goaler, home-based Abdulrahaman Mohammed +3 and of one of Ghana’s greatest polo player Kwame Isa +3, the team dominated Malcomines on their way to winning the top honour.

Malcomines on the other hands didn’t give up without a fight. They fought back in the third Chukka putting the seven-time winners on the edge.

Urged on by their teeming supporters, Murtala Laushi +1 team leader, highly experienced Hamisu Buba +4, Argentine Satiago Marambio +6 and Alejo Aramburu +6, Malcomines fought strongly, keeping polo fans which included the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali and other top government officials on the edges of their seats throughout the 6-chukka game.

But the home team and former winners of the competition, Fifth Chukker proved too hard for Malcomines they overcome, losing 8-10.

In the other match also decided at the weekend, FirstBank team lost to Coronation by the same 8-10 margin to win the Late Gen. Hassan Katsina Cup.

The African Patrons debuted in 2004 as African Masters, but was re-launched in 2008 as African Patrons Cup.

In 2011, African Patrons Cup was offered as a platform to support Breast Cancer Awareness Movement in Northern Nigeria.