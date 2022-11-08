Fifth Chukker Wins FirstBank Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup

Latest Headlines
Fifth Chukker on Sunday emerged winner of FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup.
The Kaduna-based polo team overwhelmed Malcomines to cart away the prestigious FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup. It was a perfect home victory the Manuel Crespo-led team in the final played
at the highbrow Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Resort in Kaduna on Sunday.
To emerge tops in the highly explosive six-chukka encounter, Fifth Chukker polo scored 10 goals against Malcomines’ 8 goals.
Crespo, a 6-goal polo player, Fecundo Ketemer another 6-goaler, home-based Abdulrahaman Mohammed +3 and of one of Ghana’s greatest polo player Kwame Isa +3, the team dominated Malcomines on their way to winning the top honour.
Malcomines on the other hands didn’t give up without a fight. They fought back in the third Chukka putting the seven-time winners on the edge.
Urged on by their teeming supporters, Murtala Laushi +1 team leader, highly experienced Hamisu Buba +4, Argentine Satiago Marambio +6 and Alejo Aramburu +6, Malcomines fought strongly, keeping polo fans which included the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali and other top government officials on the edges of their seats throughout the 6-chukka game.
But the home team and former winners of the competition, Fifth Chukker proved too hard for Malcomines they overcome, losing 8-10.
In the other match also decided at the weekend, FirstBank team lost to Coronation by the same 8-10 margin to win the Late Gen. Hassan Katsina Cup.
The African Patrons debuted in 2004 as African Masters, but was re-launched in 2008 as African Patrons Cup.
In 2011, African Patrons Cup was offered as a platform to support Breast Cancer Awareness Movement in Northern Nigeria.