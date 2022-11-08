Delta 2022: Okpanam Gets  Africa’s Best Hockey Pitch  ahead Sports Festival

Equipment to install one of Africa’s best hockey pitches have arrived in Okpanam, Delta State, as the state government continues its bid to stage the best ever National Sports Festival.

The 21st National Sports Festival, tagged Delta 2022, will run from November 28 to December 10.

Okpanam, an Anioma town located in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, hosted the Hilltop Breakers Hockey tournament for several years. The tournament, which was solely sponsored then by former national hockey player, Patrick Ukah, produced large number of players for the country. Ukah is the current Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the LOC for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.

With the state set to host the 21st National Sports Festival, Okpanam is picked as venue of the hockey events.

A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed that facilities for the hockey pitch were received yesterday morning.

“The facilities for the hockey pitch in Okpanam actually arrived this morning (yesterday), and the installation will commence immediately. I am sure players who participated in the Hilltop Breakers Hockey tournament at Okpanam some years ago won’t recognise the venue again.

“The facility at Okpanam is now one of the best in Africa. The arena has a complete new stand for both the VIP and spectators, changing rooms for players and floodlight for games to be played at night. Construction of hostel accommodation for athletes is also going on within the town,” the LOC official stated.