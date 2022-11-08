  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

CFAO Yamaha Launches Platform to Celebrate Nigerian Talents

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

By salami adeyinka

CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited, a joint venture of CFAO and Yamaha Motor Corporation Japan, has  launched a campaign called the Road Music Challenge.

The challenge aims to encourage talented Nigerian youths and foster creativity, culture, and diversity. Participants are required to record a video using a specific afrobeat developed for Yamaha, and create lyrics using the proposed phrases by the brand. Video entries are to be submitted before the 21st of November, 2022, using the selected hashtags #roadmusicchallengeng and #cfaoyamaha.

CFAO Yamaha would reward the winners of the challenge with prizes worth N5 million The overall winner would go home with the grand prize of N1 million and a 3.5kva Yamaha generator.

Commenting, Managing Director, CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited,  Mrs. Sylvia Omlenyi, said: “The Road Music Challenge has recorded tremendous success in Ivory Coast, Cameron and Senegal and I am very excited that we are launching the challenge in Nigeria. Entertainment is one of Nigeria’s biggest exports and as most will agree, there is a wide array of budding talents in Nigeria.  

I am confident that Nigeria will take this challenge to a new level of creativity. For CFAO Yamaha, this is more than just a music contest; it is a platform to promote our local talents, who are frequently unable to breakthrough due to a lack of funding.”

According to her, to  participate in the Road Music Challenge, the details are on CFAO Yamaha’s social media pages; on Instagram (@cfaoyamaha) and on Facebook (@cfaoyamahamotornigerialtd).

The physical activation will start in Enugu , followed by Ibadan  and finally in Lagos (November 11th–November 14).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.