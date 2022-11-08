Abuja Club Owner Dedicates Grassroots Tourney to Celebrate Otedola

President of Water FC, Abuja, Nureni Makanjuola, has decided to celebrate billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, as he celebrates his 58th birthday with a football competition.

Already, a grassroots football competition tagged: Ote4Wealth Football Tournament, has been scheduled to hold between November 15 and 20, 2002 in Abuja.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend, Makanjuola stressed that for what Chief Otedola has done for sports and ex international footballers, the celebrant deserves a tournament to honour him on his special day.

“Chief Femi Otedola is someone I have very high regards for. I honestly I love him for how he lives a quiet and humble life and how he helps the less privileged in Nigeria and Africa including past Nigerian footballers,” observed the football club owner.

Makanjuola insisted that it was honour for him as an individual to have the opportunity to celebrate the oil billionaire.

“I really consider this a rare privilege to celebrate Chief Otedola in my own little way. He’s a great man and with people like him, there’s a future for Nigerian youths.

“We should always appreciate people who are selfless and want to assist the nation. Look at all he does with his business for Nigerians who need help from the health sector to the other aspects of the economy? My family and I are wishing him a happy birthday,” concludes the man fondly called MK by his fans.

The Ote4Wealth Football tournament will have grassroots teams from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja participating when it kicks off.