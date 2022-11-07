Ugwuanyi Calls for Prayers, Proposes Mass for Ekweremadu

*Mbah to Enugu governor: you’re our only leader

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, called for prayers and also proposed Mass to intercede for Senator Ike Ekweremadu, following his ordeal in the United Kingdom, where he faces trial for alleged organ harvesting.



The governor spoke in Enugu, when members of Ndi Oganiru Enugu, a support group of the senator for Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, formally collapsed their structures in support of the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah.

Ugwuanyi told members of the group to book Mass for Ekweremadu and his family every week and equally embark on private prayers for him to overcome his challenges. The governor asked Sir Ralph Onovo to pray for the gathering.



Mbah commended Ugwuanyi for the quality leadership, peace and security the state enjoyed under his PDP administration, saying he remains the only leader known in the state.

Ugwuanyi stressed that it was pertinent to show love to people in their presence and absence, and urged members of the group to remain strong, “For this, too, will pass away.”



The governor commended the national president of Ndi Oganiru Enugu, Jude Asogwa, and other members of the group’s executive council for their loyalty to Ekweremadu. He informed members of the group that his administration would keep them abreast of developments in London.



Ugwuanyi said Ndi Oganiru Enugu would be stronger in future, and maintained that nobody would be denied his or her rights. He said he was confident that “by God’s grace, we will join hands to make sure that all our candidates win in Enugu State”.

Mbah said the peace and security that the Ugwuanyi administration had entrenched in Enugu State in the last seven and a half years had brought extensive infrastructure development to the state.



The PDP governorship candidate pointed out that it was a milestone achievement that the public and civil servants in Enugu State received their emoluments as and when due, adding that the workers have enjoyed industrial harmony with the present administration in the state.



Mbah described Ugwuanyi as “a greater leader”, saying he has eagle eyes, which enables him to identify and see beyond anyone else.

“You understand and know your constituency much better than anyone else,” Mbah told the governor.

Stressing that the governor was the leader of PDP in the state and the South-east geopolitical zone, the PDP governorship candidate maintained that Ugwuanyi had shown true leadership, which ensured “we are still and remain one political family”.



Mbah stated, “Our party recognises one man as leader and your Excellency, you have really shown true leadership.

“We are here today because of your leadership qualities. We are also here today to show that we still and will remain one political family and we have come together to put that seal and to say to you that we are under your leadership at all times as PDP members.



“Your Excellency, why today is very symbolic is that the people of Oganiru Enugu State have come to say that we are not outsiders; we are part and parcel of our great party, the PDP; we will not want to be treated as outsiders.”



Assuring him that there would be no discrimination against the members of Oganiru Enugu, both during the electioneering and “when, by the grace of God, we take over the Lion Building,” the PDP candidate reminded the group of the task ahead, to work together to ensure landslide victory for PDP come February and March 2023.