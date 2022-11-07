Thanks for Not Heating up the Polity, Ooni Applauds Journalists

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has applauded journalists across the country but particularly in Osun State, for not heating up the already tensed polity in the country.

Ogunwusi made the commendation over the weekend while playing host to the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Council, at his Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, during the annual dinner tagged “An Evening with the Ooni.”

He said: “You all have proven via responsible journalism that you are nation builders and not alarmists, even in the face of intimidation and provocation, you have all stood your ground as patriotic Nigerians.

“I am aware of your unquantifiable efforts towards ending the recently called off industrial action embarked upon by the Association of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trying times in our land. I wish to thank you immensely for these and I urge you to sustain this gesture.

“As a royal father who is aware and appreciate all you do daily, I shall continue to support this great union in all ramifications. In this regard, I hereby pledge to give double of what I donated to the association last year.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Ooni, Mr. Moses Olafare, described the relationship between the ancient palace and the journalists as helpful to the entire public.

Olafare said: “I am so glad that we have been able to sustain this culture over the years, this has indeed helped to curb misinformation, fake news and other anomalies. The palace belongs to you all and I assure you that the Ooni being our father is always willing and able to listen to your concerns.”

In his address, Chairman of the NUJ Osun State Council, Mr. Wasiu Ajadosu, thanked the Ooni for his kind donations and support for the union over the years, describing the Arole Oduduwa as the pillar behind the union’s success.

Ajadosu said: “Kabiyesi, I equally have the mandate of the union to thank you for appointing one of us, Mr. Adewale Adetoyese, as your private secretary. Baba, we consider this as an honour done to us all and we thank you very sincerely, Sir.

“But like Oliver Twist, we are here yet again with requests for your continuous support materially and in other ramifications.”