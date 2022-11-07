Stop Dragging Judiciary in Mud over Your Ill-luck, Osun APC Warns PDP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state not to drag it and the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, into whatever intra-party squabble the PDP may be contending with within its fold.

According to the state Chairman of the APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday, “It is normal for someone or an association of people who are fugitive to justice to unjustifiably attribute their misfortune to anyone having nothing to do with them.”

It would be recalled that there is a lingering legal issue between the former state Chairman of the opposition party, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, and the PDP in

Ikire High Court being presided over by Justice Sikiru Oke.

Famodun wondered over the reason for the consistent paranoid nature of the leadership of the Osun State PDP since it said his candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, won the July 16, 2022, governorship election in the state.

The state APC chairman observed “that the avoidable noises by the state chapter of the PDP have been deafening, nauseating, irritating, distracting, primitive and uncalled for.

“The PDP would not be the first and the last party to have won the first leg of a governorship election in Nigeria.

“Why is it that each time a court ruling does not favour them, the PDP has the habit of blaming either Governor Oyetola or the APC?

“The world should know that neither the APC nor Oyetola is interested in whatever fate that might have befallen the opposition party that is constantly afraid of its shadow because of the illegal luggage in its load?

“No amount of distraction from the pungently confused and disarrayed opposition party would prevent Oyetola and the APC from pursuing the retrieval of the stolen governorship mandate from Senator Adeleke through the tribunal to a logical conclusion.

“If some people are fighting in House ‘A’, how is it the business of House ‘B’? The Osun State PDP should put its house in order and stop their misplaced blame game of alleged bribery for litigation.

“It is barbaric for the PDP to drag the judiciary in the mud over the so-called governorship election victory of its candidate which is a subject of litigation at the ongoing election petition tribunal in Osogbo.”