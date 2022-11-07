Senate: Groups Endorse Ekwunife, Make Case for Women in Politics





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A coalition of women groups under the aegies of Anambra Central Women Forum has endorsed Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another term in the National Assembly.

The group also made case for women in politics, encouraging more women to seek elective positions.

The endorsement of Ekwunife was announced at a meeting of the group recently to highlight preparations ahead of the 2023 general election.

Mrs. Oge Ekweozor, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, described Ekwunife as the most experienced and accepted candidate to represent the zone following her outstanding legislative performance.

She said: “Having evaluated the performance of Senator Ekwunife, her impactful constituency projects in the 55 communities in the zone and the need to consolidate and expand on the possible principal position as a second term senator.

“We the coalition of Anambra women groups hereby unanimously endorse Senator Ekwunife for a second term, to consolidate on the gains her unrivaled representation has brought to constituents in the state.

“It is our belief that Ekwunife is one of the active female senators in the National Assembly and the best legislator to have represented the zone since 1999.

“We hope that her return to the Senate, and hopefully as a principal officer, will birth more developmental projects for the constituents, Southeast and Nigeria at large.”

Several members of the various groups that make up the coalition endorsed her, while many others called for more women to embrace politics.

Mrs. Ifeyinwa Chinwuko, a legislative assistant to Ekwunife, who represented her at the event, appreciated the women for recognising the legislator’s outstanding legislative performance.

“She had ensured shared responsibility, continuous infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment and grassroots economic growth, through resilient representation,” she said.