  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

Obaseki Condoles with Davido over Son’s Death

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with popular musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the passing of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.


The governor, in a statement yesterday, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the unfortunate passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.


“The loss and circumstances of the toddler’s death is most disheartening and we share in the grief of the Adelekes, who are going through a difficult time.
“Young Ifeanyi was a delightful lad, loved by all and always armed with an infectious smile and demeanor.”
“I commiserate with the Adelekes and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor added.

