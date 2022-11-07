  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

NANTA Represents Nigeria at World Travel Market

Business | 1 min ago

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has said that it is hoisting Nigeria’s flag at the renowned World Travel Market (WTM), London, which opens on November 7, 2022.

NANTA in statement said that it is representing the country in the fair in the absence of strong government tourism representation, noting that visible representation at WTM is the norm, when global tourism communities gather to tell their stories and attract a chunk of global tourism traffic to their destinations.

“Like Air Peace, the biggest Nigeria domestic carrier, has done successfully in global aviation circles; standing bold in the absence of a Nigerian state airline to give options in global travel opportunities, NANTA certainly muscles up its travel trade experience to tell good stories about Nigerian tourism/cultural opportunities and its fledging digital economy to the global gathering of Travel marketers and resource buyers in tourism at the UK market,” NANTA said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.