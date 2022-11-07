NANTA Represents Nigeria at World Travel Market

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has said that it is hoisting Nigeria’s flag at the renowned World Travel Market (WTM), London, which opens on November 7, 2022.

NANTA in statement said that it is representing the country in the fair in the absence of strong government tourism representation, noting that visible representation at WTM is the norm, when global tourism communities gather to tell their stories and attract a chunk of global tourism traffic to their destinations.

“Like Air Peace, the biggest Nigeria domestic carrier, has done successfully in global aviation circles; standing bold in the absence of a Nigerian state airline to give options in global travel opportunities, NANTA certainly muscles up its travel trade experience to tell good stories about Nigerian tourism/cultural opportunities and its fledging digital economy to the global gathering of Travel marketers and resource buyers in tourism at the UK market,” NANTA said.