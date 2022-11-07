Moffi’s Ninth Goal Fails to Stop PSG Going Five Points Clear

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi, scored his ninth goal of the season in the French Ligue 1 yesterday afternoon for FC Lorient but it was not enough to stop champions PSG from picking all three points to extend their lead to five points clear.

The Nigerian international gave Lorient the hope of having a share of the spoil when he grabbed a 53rd minute equaliser for the home team. Brazilian super star Neymar gave PSG the lead after just nine minutes.

Moffi’s goal was a superb solo drive as he dashed through several markers before he rifled home with his favoured left foot.

He has now scored a goal more than what he chalked up all of last season with just 14 games played so far this term.

Danilo Pereira however snatched the winner for the French capital club with just nines to go.

While PSG now have 38 points from 14 games, Lorient have slipped to fourth on the table with 27 points from same number of matches after a second straight loss.

Lens on 33 points are second with Rennes third on 28 points.

Elsewhere in the French topflight, another Super Eagles player, Moses Simon was on the losing side as Nantes lost 1-0 away at Reims. Nantes have a miserable 12 points from 14 games and are 16th on the log.